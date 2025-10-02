SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Leafs fall 3-1 to Red Wings in pre-season action

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2025 9:54 pm
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – Anthony Stolarz was stellar with 40 saves, Auston Matthews opened the scoring with a power-play goal but it wasn’t enough as the Toronto Maple Leafs gave up three third-period goals to fall 3-1 to the Detroit Red Wings in pre-season action on Thursday.

Matthews blasted a one-timer past Cam Talbot just 2:08 into the contest.

Morgan Rielly fired a point shot that was tipped by John Tavares but stopped by Talbot. Matthew Knies got the rebound and found Matthews open in the right faceoff circle for his second of the pre-season.

Dylan Larkin put Detroit on the board 5:04 into the third period to start the shift of momentum, with Alex DeBrincat later scoring the go-ahead goal with 7:32 remaining. Emmitt Finnie sealed it with 1:23 left, scoring into an empty net.

Talbot stopped 18 shots for the Red Wings (4-3-0).

Toronto (2-2-1) will close the pre-season with a visit to Detroit on Saturday. The Leafs welcome the Montreal Canadiens for their regular-season opener on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

