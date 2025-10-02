Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Enbridge CEO urges tanker ban end, says no company will build ‘pipeline to nowhere’

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2025 4:21 pm
2 min read
A tanker docked at Trans Mountain's Westridge marine terminal in Burnaby, B.C., from where oil is shipped to overseas markets. View image in full screen
A tanker docked at Trans Mountain's Westridge marine terminal in Burnaby, B.C., from where oil is shipped to overseas markets. Courtesy: Trans Mountain Corporation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel says Ottawa would need to make a lot of changes before his company would be willing to build the West Coast bitumen pipeline the Alberta government is pitching.

In a speech to the Empire Club of Canada, Ebel repeated industry leaders’ call for an end to the federal tanker ban on the northern B.C. coast, emissions cap and industrial carbon price, among other items.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is putting up $14 million for early planning work on a pipeline that it hopes the private sector will eventually take over, with potential Indigenous ownership.

A committee that includes Enbridge and other industry, political and Indigenous players will advise on the specifics of a proposal, including its route to the northern B.C. coast.

No company has stepped forward to actually build the pipeline. No route has been determined, but Smith has said a pipeline should go to the Port of Prince Rupert in northern B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta is to act as the project proponent and aims to file a regulatory application to the new federal Major Projects Office in the spring.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government makes a new pitch for an oil pipeline to the B.C. coast'
Alberta government makes a new pitch for an oil pipeline to the B.C. coast

Ebel says there’s a good reason the Alberta government is stepping up to spearhead the project in its early stages.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The previous government’s tanker ban effectively makes that export pipeline illegal,” he said.

“No company would build a pipeline to nowhere.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "No company would build a pipeline to nowhere."

“The tanker ban is a great example of how things will have to change to allow our country to maximize its economic potential. Let markets and real demand guide routes and capacities while government focuses on enabling the conditions for success.”

Click to play video: 'Poilievre tells Canadians to ‘ignore’ Smith pipeline pitch'
Poilievre tells Canadians to ‘ignore’ Smith pipeline pitch

Meanwhile, analysts at CIBC are casting doubt on Alberta’s pipeline plans bearing fruit.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we applaud Alberta Premier Smith’s efforts to promote the energy industry through the development of a new liquids pipeline to the West Coast, we are doubtful in the success of such a plan,” they wrote.

“While we remain open-minded to the possibility, the political and economic realities may be difficult to overcome, as evidenced by industry experience with similar projects, including Northern Gateway, Keystone XL and Energy East.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "While we remain open-minded to the possibility, the political and economic realities may be difficult to overcome, as evidenced by industry experience with similar projects, including Northern Gateway, Keystone XL and Energy East."

— More to come…

Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices