Canada

Defence lawyers say police threatening judge

By Fakiha Baig The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2025 12:53 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Chief of Police Warren Driechel speaks during a press conference in Edmonton, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Edmonton Chief of Police Warren Driechel speaks during a press conference in Edmonton, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
EDMONTON – Alberta’s criminal defence lawyers say Edmonton Police Chief Warren Driechel is threatening a judge through his comments this week surrounding a high-profile manslaughter case.

Shawn King, president of the Edmonton Criminal Trial Lawyers’ Association, also says the police comments amount to extortion and vigilantism and threaten to undermine the integrity of the justice system.

King made the remarks in a statement after Driechel, in an interview Wednesday, said publicly releasing details of the case remains an option for police.

A charged with second-degree murder pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter in the killing of an eight-year-old girl, whose body was found in a hockey bag in the back of a truck in 2023.

The woman has yet to be sentenced, but a manslaughter conviction usually carries a lower sentence than murder.

Driechel, in a letter sent out under his name earlier this month, said a light sentence would be a travesty of justice and could prompt police to release details of the killing so the public can decide if justice has been served.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

