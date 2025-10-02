Defence lawyers say police threatening judge

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

EDMONTON – Alberta’s criminal defence lawyers say Edmonton Police Chief Warren Driechel is threatening a judge through his comments this week surrounding a high-profile manslaughter case.

Shawn King, president of the Edmonton Criminal Trial Lawyers’ Association, also says the police comments amount to extortion and vigilantism and threaten to undermine the integrity of the justice system.

Story continues below advertisement

King made the remarks in a statement after Driechel, in an interview Wednesday, said publicly releasing details of the case remains an option for police.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A charged with second-degree murder pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter in the killing of an eight-year-old girl, whose body was found in a hockey bag in the back of a truck in 2023.

The woman has yet to be sentenced, but a manslaughter conviction usually carries a lower sentence than murder.

Driechel, in a letter sent out under his name earlier this month, said a light sentence would be a travesty of justice and could prompt police to release details of the killing so the public can decide if justice has been served.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2025.