Speed a factor in fatal Manitoba rollover, RCMP say

A man from the RM of Woodlands is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Portage la Prairie detachment were called to the scene, south of Westbourne, Man., off Highway 6, around 7:15 a.m.

The vehicle, which police describe as “heavily damaged,” was found in the ditch, and the 27-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle appears to have been speeding north on Highway 16 when it ended up in the ditch while navigating a curve in the road.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.