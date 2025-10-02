Menu

Traffic

Speed a factor in fatal Manitoba rollover, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 2, 2025 11:52 am
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP say fatal crashes on the rise after low numbers to start 2025
RELATED: Things were looking promising for 2025 when it comes to fatal crashes on Manitoba roads, RCMP say, but a rise in deadly collisions recently means things have changed course dramatically. Teagan Rasche reports. – Jul 2, 2025
A man from the RM of Woodlands is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Portage la Prairie detachment were called to the scene, south of Westbourne, Man., off Highway 6, around 7:15 a.m.

The vehicle, which police describe as “heavily damaged,” was found in the ditch, and the 27-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle appears to have been speeding north on Highway 16 when it ended up in the ditch while navigating a curve in the road.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

