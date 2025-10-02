Menu

U.S. News

Trump deploys National Guard to Portland as federal agents patrol Chicago

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 2, 2025 10:52 am
1 min read
People protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility as federal agents watch from the rooftop, in Portland, Oregon, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. View image in full screen
People protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility as federal agents watch from the rooftop, in Portland, Oregon, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. AP Photo/Amanda Loman
Armed federal agents patrolled downtown Chicago on Sunday as U.S. President Donald Trump sent 200 National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, a move opposed by the governor and challenged in court.

Memphis is also preparing for the arrival of additional federal authorities, including immigration and drug enforcement agents, expected to arrive this week.

(This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.)

Federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection walk along West Wacker Drive in the Loop, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Chicago. View image in full screen
Federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection walk along West Wacker Drive in the Loop, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Chicago. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP
A protester waves to Department of Homeland Security officials as they walk to the gates of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility after inspecting an area outside on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Portland, Ore. View image in full screen
A protester waves to Department of Homeland Security officials as they walk to the gates of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility after inspecting an area outside on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Portland, Ore. AP Photo/Jenny Kane
People protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Portland, Ore. View image in full screen
People protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Portland, Ore. AP Photo/Jenny Kane
People protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Portland, Ore. View image in full screen
People protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Portland, Ore. AP Photo/Jenny Kane
Outside the Portland ICE facility messages and items are left as people protest immigration detention, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Portland, Ore. View image in full screen
Outside the Portland ICE facility messages and items are left as people protest immigration detention, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Portland, Ore. Samantha Swindler/The Oregonian via AP
Department of Homeland Security officials walk to the gates of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility after inspecting an area outside on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Portland, Ore. View image in full screen
Department of Homeland Security officials walk to the gates of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility after inspecting an area outside on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Portland, Ore. AP Photo/Jenny Kane
Pedestrians chant, “ICE go home!” as federal immigration agents stand on North Clark Street near West Oak Street in the River North neighborhood, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Chicago. View image in full screen
Pedestrians chant, “ICE go home!” as federal immigration agents stand on North Clark Street near West Oak Street in the River North neighbourhood, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Chicago. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Joe Calhoun, who marched with the Memphis Sanitation Strike as an 18-year-old, joins community activists in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, joins in a march against the deployment of National Guard troops to Memphis. View image in full screen
Joe Calhoun, who marched with the Memphis Sanitation Strike as an 18-year-old, joins community activists in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, joins in a march against the deployment of National Guard troops to Memphis. AP Photo/Nikki Boertman
Federal immigration enforcement agents detain a man who took off running away from them as they were walking on North Clark Street near West Superior Street in the River North neighborhood, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Chicago. View image in full screen
Federal immigration enforcement agents detain a man who took off running away from them as they were walking on North Clark Street near West Superior Street in the River North neighbourhood, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Chicago. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP
People demonstrate above Interstate 40 in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, against the deployment of the National Guard in Memphis. View image in full screen
People demonstrate above Interstate 40 in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, against the deployment of the National Guard in Memphis. AP Photo/George Walker IV
Jeannie Fanning waves an American flag while demonstrating above Interstate 40 in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, against the deployment of the National Guard in Memphis. View image in full screen
Jeannie Fanning waves an American flag while demonstrating above Interstate 40 in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, against the deployment of the National Guard in Memphis. AP Photo/George Walker IV
People protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, in Portland, Oregon, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. View image in full screen
People protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, in Portland, Oregon, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. AP Photo/Amanda Loman
© 2025 The Canadian Press

