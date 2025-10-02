Trump deploys National Guard to Portland as federal agents patrol Chicago

Send this page to someone via email

Armed federal agents patrolled downtown Chicago on Sunday as U.S. President Donald Trump sent 200 National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, a move opposed by the governor and challenged in court.

Memphis is also preparing for the arrival of additional federal authorities, including immigration and drug enforcement agents, expected to arrive this week.

(This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.)

View image in full screen Federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection walk along West Wacker Drive in the Loop, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Chicago. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

View image in full screen A protester waves to Department of Homeland Security officials as they walk to the gates of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility after inspecting an area outside on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Portland, Ore. AP Photo/Jenny Kane

View image in full screen People protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Portland, Ore. AP Photo/Jenny Kane

View image in full screen People protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Portland, Ore. AP Photo/Jenny Kane

View image in full screen Outside the Portland ICE facility messages and items are left as people protest immigration detention, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Portland, Ore. Samantha Swindler/The Oregonian via AP

View image in full screen Department of Homeland Security officials walk to the gates of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility after inspecting an area outside on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Portland, Ore. AP Photo/Jenny Kane

View image in full screen Pedestrians chant, “ICE go home!” as federal immigration agents stand on North Clark Street near West Oak Street in the River North neighbourhood, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Chicago. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

View image in full screen Joe Calhoun, who marched with the Memphis Sanitation Strike as an 18-year-old, joins community activists in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, joins in a march against the deployment of National Guard troops to Memphis. AP Photo/Nikki Boertman

View image in full screen Federal immigration enforcement agents detain a man who took off running away from them as they were walking on North Clark Street near West Superior Street in the River North neighbourhood, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Chicago. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

View image in full screen People demonstrate above Interstate 40 in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, against the deployment of the National Guard in Memphis. AP Photo/George Walker IV

View image in full screen Jeannie Fanning waves an American flag while demonstrating above Interstate 40 in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, against the deployment of the National Guard in Memphis. AP Photo/George Walker IV