Canucks thump Flames 8-1 in pre-season action

CALGARY – Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists, Max Sasson scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks rolled past the Calgary Flames 8-1 on Wednesday in NHL pre-season action.
Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Tyler Myers, Derek Forbort and Aatu Raty provided the rest of the offence for Vancouver (3-2-0). Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.
Joel Farabee had the lone goal for Calgary (3-4-0), scoring 30 seconds into the second period to make it a 4-1 game. Ivan Prosvetov gave up five goals on 19 shots, while Devin Cooley surrendered three more goals on seven shots.
The Canucks went 2 for 4 on the power play, with Pettersson and Raty scoring with the man advantage.
Forbort and Sasson each had a short-handed goal.
Meanwhile, Calgary went 0 for 6 on the power play.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.
