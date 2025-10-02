SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Canucks thump Flames 8-1 in pre-season action

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2025 12:00 am
1 min read
CALGARY – Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists, Max Sasson scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks rolled past the Calgary Flames 8-1 on Wednesday in NHL pre-season action.

Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Tyler Myers, Derek Forbort and Aatu Raty provided the rest of the offence for Vancouver (3-2-0). Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau emotional interview hitting Calgarians one year after husbands’ deaths'
Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau emotional interview hitting Calgarians one year after husbands’ deaths
Joel Farabee had the lone goal for Calgary (3-4-0), scoring 30 seconds into the second period to make it a 4-1 game. Ivan Prosvetov gave up five goals on 19 shots, while Devin Cooley surrendered three more goals on seven shots.

The Canucks went 2 for 4 on the power play, with Pettersson and Raty scoring with the man advantage.

Forbort and Sasson each had a short-handed goal.

Meanwhile, Calgary went 0 for 6 on the power play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

