Okanagan cherry growers celebrate bumper crop

The Okanagan’s now-bare cherry tree branches bore a record amount of fruit for farmers this year.
In Lake Country, B.C., B&T Orchards has seen success in all of its crops this year.
The bounty is a welcome change from years past, when many orchardists and farmers struggled with the elements.
“It’s very stressful when you are looking at less than 50 per cent crop. Last year, we had no cherries whatsoever, we had no table grapes, and it does take a toll on you. It’s a huge financial impact,” said Mitchell.
Get breaking National news
This year’s harvest was something that many farmers in the Okanagan haven’t seen in decades. It was so successful that it has farmers feeling optimistic for the first time in years.
“We didn’t have any heat domes, we didn’t have any late frosts, all the fruit set well and heavy in the trees,” said Alan Gatzke, Gatzke Orchard and Farm Market owner.
It resulted in 40,000 pounds of cherries being harvested from Gatzke Orchard in Lake Country.
“It’s been decades since I have seen everything line up that way. It’s the first time it’s given optimism in my heart and confidence in my wallet,” said Gatzke.
With much of the fruit sold, the farmers are now caring for their orchards in preparation for next year’s harvest that they hope is just as fruitful.
Comments