Search for Indigenous teen missing in Alberta now being investigated as a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The hunt for a missing Indigenous Edmonton teen has ended in tragedy, despite a search effort that saw people come from as far away as Manitoba to help.

Edmonton Police Det. Jared Buhler said on Wednesday that there is reason to believe Samuel Bird is dead and that his death is criminal. The case is now being treated as a homicide.

1:12 Edmonton home searched as part of Samuel Bird disappearance investigation

The 14-year-old was last seen in June, when he left his home on the evening of June 1, 2025, with plans to visit a friend in the Canora neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

In August, police said his disappearance had been deemed suspicious and they made a plea for tips from the public.

View image in full screen Family and friends of 14-year-old Samuel Bird have spent weeks searching the Edmonton area for any sign of the missing teen. Courtesy: Alanna Bird

“Sammy was a huge part of my life and now there’s a hole in my heart that will never be filled,” said his father Justin B. Bird, struggling to hold back his emotions as he spoke during the police update on the investigation on Wednesday.

View image in full screen Samuel Bird’s mother, Alanna, said her son’s disappearance has “shattered lives in ways that cannot be measured.” Global News

Bird’s mother reacted to the news her son’s death has been deemed a homicide, saying Samuel’s disappearance has shattered lives in ways that cannot be measured.

Story continues below advertisement

“His laughter, his spirit and his love are what defined him, not the circumstances of his disappearance.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Buhler, who works in the EPS Homicide Section, said, “We believe Samuel’s body was disposed of on land, and that steps were taken to conceal the body to avoid detection.”

View image in full screen Edmonton police confirm that a house that was damaged in a fire on Monday, was earlier searched as part of the investigation into Samuel Bird’s disappearance. Global News

He confirmed a duplex near 106 Avenue and 151 Street in Edmonton’s Canora neighbourhood, which was damaged by a fire on Monday, had earlier been searched by investigators.

“This residence is the same location where a where a search warrant was executed on Sept 18, 2025,” said Buhler. “That search warrant was executed in relation to the disappearance of Samuel Bird.”

Buhler, said police have conducted three searches using specialized personnel and canine resources and continue to work to target a specific area where Samuel’s remains may be located.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have released a map of the area and are appealing to members of the public, landowners, hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts who frequent the area to be on the outlook for the teenager’s remains.

A map, released by Edmonton police homicide detectives, shows the area, west of Edmonton, where they believe Samuel Bird’s remains may be found. Edmonton Police Service

“I want people to remember Samuel, not as a headline, not as a case file, but a loved son, a brother, a cousin and a friend,” said the teen’s mother.

With files from The Canadian Press.