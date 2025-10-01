Search for Indigenous teen missing in Alberta now being investigated as a homicide

The hunt for a missing Indigenous Edmonton teen has ended in tragedy, despite a search effort that saw people come from as far away as Manitoba to help.
Edmonton Police Det. Jared Buhler said on Wednesday that there is reason to believe Samuel Bird is dead and that his death is criminal. The case is now being treated as a homicide.
The 14-year-old was last seen in June, when he left his home on the evening of June 1, 2025, with plans to visit a friend in the Canora neighbourhood.
In August, police said his disappearance had been deemed suspicious and they made a plea for tips from the public.
“Sammy was a huge part of my life and now there’s a hole in my heart that will never be filled,” said his father Justin B. Bird, struggling to hold back his emotions as he spoke during the police update on the investigation on Wednesday.
Bird’s mother reacted to the news her son’s death has been deemed a homicide, saying Samuel’s disappearance has shattered lives in ways that cannot be measured.
“His laughter, his spirit and his love are what defined him, not the circumstances of his disappearance.”
Buhler, who works in the EPS Homicide Section, said, “We believe Samuel’s body was disposed of on land, and that steps were taken to conceal the body to avoid detection.”
He confirmed a duplex near 106 Avenue and 151 Street in Edmonton’s Canora neighbourhood, which was damaged by a fire on Monday, had earlier been searched by investigators.
“This residence is the same location where a where a search warrant was executed on Sept 18, 2025,” said Buhler. “That search warrant was executed in relation to the disappearance of Samuel Bird.”
Buhler, said police have conducted three searches using specialized personnel and canine resources and continue to work to target a specific area where Samuel’s remains may be located.
Police have released a map of the area and are appealing to members of the public, landowners, hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts who frequent the area to be on the outlook for the teenager’s remains.
“I want people to remember Samuel, not as a headline, not as a case file, but a loved son, a brother, a cousin and a friend,” said the teen’s mother.
With files from The Canadian Press.
