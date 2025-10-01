Fact File: Trump post on Blue Jays is a fake

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Blue Jays clinched their first American League East Division title since 2015 with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, but a screenshot shared online of a supposed Truth Social post from Donald Trump suggested the U.S. president wasn’t on board with the Jays’ playoff run.

The post, written in all-capital letters, says the United States will be investigating the “un-American” Blue Jays as they attempt to “steal” the World Series, and that the team would not be invited to the White House.

In fact, the post is a satirical fake, the White House confirmed to The Canadian Press, and does not appear on Trump’s social media feed.

THE CLAIM

“WE WILL BE INVESTIGATING THE UN AMERICAN BLUE JAYS WHO ARE ATTEMPTING TO STEAL OUR BELOVED WORLD SERIES,” reads a screenshot of what appears to be a post by Trump on his Truth Social account. “THEY WILL DEFINITELY NOT BE INVITED TO THE WHITE HOUSE.”

Story continues below advertisement

The screenshot has been shared on multiple social media platforms, including Threads, Facebook, Instagram and the X platform, formerly Twitter, to thousands of likes and comments, many of which appeared unsure whether the post was real.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

THE FACTS

The White House confirmed to The Canadian Press that Trump has not posted anything about the Blue Jays.

Searches of Trump’s Truth Social account turned up no such post on or before Sept. 28, when it was first shared, and a similar search of web archiving site archive.today turned up no archive of the supposed post.

The earliest post sharing the image that The Canadian Press could find came from a humour account, “Andy Bowers,” based in Nova Scotia under the handle @evilpez4.

Story continues below advertisement

The account posts memes and funny anecdotes, and has previously posted edited screenshots with satirical messages. One post featured a “Provincial Alert” about “MAGA Musician” Sean Feucht being attacked by a groundhog in Shubenacadie, in reference to that musician’s controversial planned performance in Nova Scotia earlier this year.

Trump’s Truth Social posts are often peppered with all-capital words. While his posts are occasionally deleted, many that have caused controversy are still up. In one message, posted on April 28, Canada’s federal election day, he implied Canadians should vote to make Canada “the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America.”

Parodies of Trump’s Truth Social posts are common on social media. The Canadian Press previously fact checked a fake image appearing to show the president complaining about Canada’s win against the United States this past February at the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.