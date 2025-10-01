Menu

Canada

Thousands of striking public sector workers to march in downtown Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 1, 2025 1:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Post-Secondary students receiving StudentAid impacted by BCGEU strike'
Post-Secondary students receiving StudentAid impacted by BCGEU strike
The BCGEU and the provincial government are back at the bargaining table. The union says strike action will continue until a deal is reached and we're learning more about the impacts the strike is having on different sectors. Richard Zussman has more.
Thousands of striking public sector workers will rally in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday as both sides remain far apart in negotiations.

The B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) says members of other unions will join the march from the Vancouver Art Gallery to the Vancouver Convention Centre as their five weeks of job action continues with no end in sight.

The union says it is prepared to escalate the strike after the province’s increased wage offer of five per cent over two years was rejected.

The union counter-offered with a request for eight per cent over the term, despite the province claiming financial constraints.

Click to play video: 'Latest on the BCGEU job action'
Latest on the BCGEU job action

“We’ve been very careful about, for the first three weeks of this strike, in terms of trying not to inconvenience the public, obviously, at a certain point there’s only so many people who can go on strike before that’s inevitable,” BCGEU president Paul Finch said.

“At this stage, our members are very upset at the government’s conduct here.”

B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey said it is important to reach a deal but it has to be a realistic one.

“I do think most British Columbians understand that it’s important to bring forward a fair agreement, but it has to be fair to the union and all British Columbians, so government is willing to get back to the table and work toward an agreement, but frankly not at any cost,” she said.

Bailey said the latest offer was fair, given the province’s constrained finances.

