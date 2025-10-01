SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Bichette making progress, considered day to day

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2025 12:23 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says that shortstop Bo Bichette is making progress on a daily basis, but there’s no firm date for his return to the lineup.

Bichette, who missed the last three weeks of the regular season with a left knee sprain, is considered day to day.

Toronto will open the American League Division Series on Saturday afternoon against the winner of the wild-card series between New York and Boston.

Toronto is expected to release its 26-man roster for the series on Saturday morning.

The Blue Jays will hold intrasquad scrimmages over the next two days as they prepare for their post-season opener.

The Red Sox have a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three series against the Yankees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

