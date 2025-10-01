Oilers acquire goalie Ingram from Utah Mammoth

See more sharing options

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers acquired goaltender Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations.

The 27-year-old, who cleared waivers last week, will report to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Utah is retaining US$800,000 of Ingram’s $1.95-million average annual value.

Ingram entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in March following his mother’s death from breast cancer.

He has not participated in training camp this fall.

He went 9-8-4 with a 3.27 goals-against average and an .882 save percentage in 22 games with Utah last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.