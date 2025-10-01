Burton Cummings returns to namesake Winnipeg theatre for November gig

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg music icon is coming back to the venue that bears his name.

Homegrown rock star Burton Cummings will take the stage at the Burton Cummings Theatre — named in his honour 23 years ago — on Nov. 13, venue owners True North Sports + Entertainment announced Wednesday.

Cummings, 77, is best known for his time fronting Canadian Music Hall of Fame band The Guess Who, as well as a solo career that earned him a half-dozen Juno Awards.

The former Walker Theatre was renamed after Cummings in 2002, and when the naming was renewed in 2017, the singer signed a deal to perform at least four times at the venue over a 15-year period. Proceeds from the gigs will go back into the historic theatre, which is two years shy of its 120th anniversary.

“Burton Cummings is one of Canada’s most celebrated rock artists, so we’re honoured to have his name on our venue, and we’re thrilled that he’ll be gracing the stage once again at this historic theatre,” said True North executive Kevin Donnelly in a statement Wednesday.

“Many of us have been fortunate enough to see this Manitoba legend live over the years, but the magic of a Burton performance inside the intimate theatre is something everyone should experience.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday morning, and if Cummings’ previous shows at the theatre in 2017 and 2022 are any indication, they are expected to sell out quickly.