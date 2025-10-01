Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario’s minimum wage goes up to $17.60 per hour

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2025 6:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Your Money: does the increase in minimum wage help with the rising cost of living?'
Your Money: does the increase in minimum wage help with the rising cost of living?
WATCH: Your Money: does the increase in minimum wage help with the rising cost of living?
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario’s minimum wage is now set at $17.60 per hour, an increase of 40 cents.

The annualized wage increase of 2.4 per cent is based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index and will boost the paycheques of approximately 800,000 workers.

The province says the latest increase brings Ontario’s minimum wage to the second highest provincial rate in Canada.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The student minimum wage is also increasing to $16.60 per hour, while the minimum wage for employees who do paid work in their own homes – such as sewing clothes or answering the phone for a call centre – is going up to $19.35 per hour.

Trending Now

The province says about 36 per cent of workers making the new minimum wage or less are in retail, and 23 per cent are in accommodation and food services.

Story continues below advertisement

The minimum wage is also going up today in four other provinces: Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices