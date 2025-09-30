Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa says it will ‘keep working’ with Ontario paper mill to resume its operations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2025 6:06 pm
1 min read
Industry Minister Melanie Joly rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday Sept. 24, 2025. View image in full screen
Industry Minister Melanie Joly rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday Sept. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa says it will keep working to help save a northern Ontario paper mill that cited a lack of immediate federal support as it announced this week it was forced to idle operations.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly’s office says it had “come to the table” with federal supports for Kap Paper in Kapuskasing, Ont., which directly employs about 420 people and supports 2,500 jobs in the region.

It says the federal government has been working directly with the struggling company, citing support offered through the Strategic Innovation Fund and targeted programs.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kap Paper said on Monday that it had received $50 million in loans from the Ontario government and had approached Ottawa for funding, but despite “initial positive responses,” there was no immediate solution to keep the paper mill open.

The provincial government said it provided Kap Paper with millions to help cover operating expenses and was “disappointed” that the federal government failed to join in providing immediate support.

Story continues below advertisement

Joly’s office says it will keep working with the company on options to resume its operations.

Trending Now

“The closure of Kap Paper is a gut punch for the workers, their families, and the entire community of Kapuskasing,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We’ve come to the table with federal supports, and we urge the provincial government to remain in lockstep with us as we continue fighting for these jobs.”

A joint statement from Ontario Natural Resources Minister Mike Harris and Associate Forestry Minister Kevin Holland said the province has “continuously pushed the federal government to come to the table as an equal partner, standing up for Canadian forestry jobs and treating Ontario forestry workers fairly.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices