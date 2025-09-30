Roster depth a hallmark for top-seeded Blue Jays

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Just a few days ago, Blue Jays reliever Justin Bruihl was among a group of players at the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo who continued training in case they were needed at the big-league level.

Bruihl got the call-up on Friday and provided a clean inning of relief Saturday in his first game action with Toronto in a month. It was the latest example of how the top-seeded Blue Jays have benefited from a wide variety of player contributions over the course of the regular season.

“You’ve got to stay locked in,” Bruihl said in a recent interview. “You can’t really let your guard down.”

Toronto closed out its regular season Sunday with a 13-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. The win locked up the Blue Jays’ first American League East Division title since 2015.

As the first seed in the AL, Toronto also secured a bye to the AL Division Series starting Saturday at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays will play either the New York Yankees or the Boston Red Sox.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto’s big-name stars like George Springer, Bo Bichette, Kevin Gausman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and others have come through over the course of a 94-win campaign.

Lower-profile players have also delivered when needed. Ernie Clement has become a key cog in the infield and Addison Barger has blossomed into a middle-of-the-order power bat.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Myles Straw’s speed and defence have been invaluable. Fellow outfielder Nathan Lukes has emerged as an everyday player and utilityman Davis Schneider had a decent second half.

On the mound, Eric Lauer — who played in South Korea last year — was steady as a starter and reliever.

Brendon Little became a go-to southpaw option while Mason Fluharty and fellow rookie Braydon Fisher became dependable relievers.

Injuries and underperformance gave some of those players opportunities. Others were promoted after solid play with the Bisons, who wrapped up their season on Sept. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a common theme — everybody who comes up is ready,” Clement said. “I think you’ve got to give some credit to (manager) Casey Candaele in Buffalo for keeping those guys ready to compete at the major-league level.

“It’s becoming a culture in this organization too, which I think is the most important thing. Guys are ready to win and do what it takes to win.”

Once the Triple-A season ended, a group of seven or eight players kept up a daily routine last week of batting practice, bullpen sessions and regular training to stay game-ready.

Members of the Bisons will join the Blue Jays in Toronto for intrasquad games Wednesday and Thursday as the big-league squad prepares for the ALDS.

Informal scrimmages will last four to five innings on both days at Rogers Centre, the team said Tuesday in a statement.

“When you have alignment in your organization I think it just fuels what we’re doing here,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Sunday amid the on-field celebrations. “Guys that aren’t here contributed to us getting to this point and winning 94 games.

“So when you have everyone feeling like they’re pulling in the same direction, it’s amazing.”

The bye to the ALDS allows the Blue Jays to reset their starting rotation and gives the squad a welcome break after a run of 19 games in 20 days.

Story continues below advertisement

It remains unclear whether injured Toronto players Bo Bichette (knee), Chris Bassitt (back) and Ty France (oblique) will be ready to return to the lineup for the ALDS.

The Blue Jays are expected to announce their 26-man roster for the series on Saturday morning.

The club will open the stadium’s lower bowl for intrasquad games with general admission access. Net proceeds from the $10 tickets will benefit Jays Care Foundation, the team said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2025.