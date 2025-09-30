Menu

Canada

Nigel Wright, former top aide to Stephen Harper, dead at 62

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2025 3:21 pm
1 min read
Nigel Wright, former Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Stephen Harper, leaves the courthouse in Ottawa following his sixth day of testimony at the trial of former Conservative Senator Mike Duffy on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2015. Duffy is facing 31 charges of fraud, breach of trust, bribery, frauds on the government related to inappropriate Senate expenses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Nigel Wright, former Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Stephen Harper, leaves the courthouse in Ottawa following his sixth day of testimony at the trial of former Conservative Senator Mike Duffy on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2015. Duffy is facing 31 charges of fraud, breach of trust, bribery, frauds on the government related to inappropriate Senate expenses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. JDT/
Nigel Wright, a longtime Canadian businessman and former top aide to prime minister Stephen Harper, has died.

Onex, the private equity firm where Wright worked for nearly three decades, announced his death in a post today.

The firm’s president and CEO, Bobby LeBlanc, says in a statement Wright was the consummate gentleman and will be dearly missed.

Onex’s chairman, Gerry Schwartz, says Wright was humble and selfless and an outstanding leader.

Wright was Harper’s chief of staff from 2011 to 2013, but left that high-profile position over his involvement in the Senate expenses scandal.

Wright secretly paid Mike Duffy, then a Conservative senator, more than $90,000 to cover some of Duffy’s contested expenses, a move the ethics commissioner eventually said broke federal conflict-of-interest rules.

More coming.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

