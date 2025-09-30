Moderator on Smith’s Alberta Next panel sorry for saying teen should be spanked

Send this page to someone via email

The moderator of Premier Danielle Smith’s Alberta Next panel apologized Tuesday for telling a teen at a town hall in Calgary on Monday that his parents should spank him.

Bruce McAllister, executive director of the premier’s office, said the comment was “inappropriate.”

“I regret saying it and I apologize,” McAllister wrote in a social media post.

“I’m committed to ensuring these conversations remain respectful and constructive.”

View image in full screen When a teenager tried to ask a question at the Alberta Next town hall in Calgary on Monday, moderator Bruce McAllister cut off his mic and suggested his parents should spank him. Pool video

The apology came after the 16-year-old boy tried to ask the panel during Monday’s town hall in Calgary about the pending provincewide teachers’ strike.

McAllister cut off the microphone.

The boy could still be heard trying to ask his question, but McAllister interrupted.

“I applaud you coming here to speak. I don’t applaud how you’re trying to speak,” McAllister said. “It’s not making any sense.”

“I know you’d love some chaos, but your parents should turn you over your knee.”

The moderator of Monday’s Alberta Next town hall in Calgary, apologized in an online post, for suggesting a teenager’s parents should spank him, when he tried to ask a question. X/@McAllisterBruce

The quip was met with some boos from the crowd, and a woman behind the boy in line yelled that it was a “rude” thing for McAllister to say.

“That is disgraceful,” said the woman.

“You’re dismissing a teenager!” yelled another person in the crowd.

1:49 Frustrations aired to Danielle Smith at ‘Alberta Next’ town halls

Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi said an apology isn’t enough from McAllister.

“This is not a one-off — all summer he’s been silencing, belittling and insulting Albertans he disagrees with,” said Nenshi.

“Danielle Smith must make things right with the young student, starting with an apology of her own, and she needs to fire her second most senior official for his reprehensible conduct.”

McAllister is a former broadcaster and legislature member of the Wildrose Party.

In 2014, he and Smith crossed the floor to join the governing Progressive Conservatives.

He lost his seat the following year.

Clips of his spanking comment have been shared widely on social media, drawing criticism and condemnation.