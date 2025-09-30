Man dies in early morning shooting in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood

A man died from a gunshot wound in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood early on Tuesday morning.
Police said officers were called just after 7 a.m. as a man was suffering from a gunshot wound near Main Street and Union Street.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police said no one has been arrested and it is unclear if the victim and the suspect knew each other. Police tape remains up at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver police homicide unit at 604-717-2500.
