Crime

Man dies in early morning shooting in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 30, 2025 2:26 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police officers have put up crime scene tape after a fatal shooting in Strathcona on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Vancouver police officers have put up crime scene tape after a fatal shooting in Strathcona on Tuesday morning. Cliff Shim / Global News
A man died from a gunshot wound in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood early on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were called just after 7 a.m. as a man was suffering from a gunshot wound near Main Street and Union Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said no one has been arrested and it is unclear if the victim and the suspect knew each other. Police tape remains up at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver police homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

