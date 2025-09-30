Menu

Crime

2 more suspects charged in Ontario home invasion, kidnapping: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2025 12:35 pm
1 min read
A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMC
Police in York Region say two more suspects have been charged in a Markham, Ont., home invasion earlier this month that also involved an alleged shooting and kidnapping.

Police say officers were called to a home near McCowan Road and 14th Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. on Sept. 1 after multiple suspects were reported breaking in, and a 54-year-old man had been shot and seriously injured.

They allege a 29-year-old woman, who also resides at the home, had been kidnapped about an hour earlier.

Investigators allege she was intentionally struck by one of two suspect vehicles, then forced into one of the cars and restrained.

Police say four suspects, including two teenagers, were arrested at the scene of the home invasion and the woman was later found in Toronto.

Police say two more suspects, aged 21 and 26, were arrested on Thursday and each face multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

