Economy

Canadian lumber hit with new 10% Trump tariff, sector calls it ‘misguided’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2025 12:39 pm
1 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump issued new tariffs on Monday evening that could add further pressure on Canadian producers of softwood lumber and furniture.

A new presidential proclamation sets out a 10 per cent duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber, along with a 25 per cent levy on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities — both parts and completed models — and other upholstered wooden products.

The tariffs will take effect Oct. 14, with the rate applied to kitchen cabinets and vanities set to jump to 50 per cent on Jan. 1 unless countries reach a deal with the U.S.

The British Columbia Lumber Trade Council says the new tariffs are “misguided and unnecessary” and will drive up lumber costs, making housing less affordable for American families.

The council says that with Canadian lumber producers already facing duties of just over 35 per cent from the U.S., the newly announced tariffs will “impose needless strain on the North American market.”

Earlier this month, Canada dropped two legal challenges of U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber, as Global Affairs Canada said the decision was made “in close consultation with Canadian industry, provinces and key partners, and it reflects a strategic choice to maximize long-term interests and prospects for a negotiated resolution with the United States.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

