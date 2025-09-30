SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Home Run: Blue Jays’ season finale a ratings hit

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2025 9:44 am
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays’ regular-season finale – a 13-4 rout that clinched the division title – was a ratings home run for domestic rights-holder Sportsnet.

The network says Toronto’s victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday averaged 2.36 million viewers on television and via streaming, making it Sportsnet’s most-watched Blue Jays regular-season broadcast ever.

Alejandro Kirk homered twice as the Blue Jays secured the American League East crown for the first time since 2015.

The Blue Jays earned a bye to the AL Division Series with the victory. They will play the winner of the wild-card series between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

Game 1 in the best-of-five series is scheduled for Saturday at Rogers Centre.

Sportsnet says the average audience for the full season was 906,800 viewers per game, a jump of 51 per cent from the 2024 campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

