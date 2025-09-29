Menu

October 4 – Hope Mission

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted September 29, 2025 4:20 pm
1 min read
October 4 – Hope Mission - image View image in full screen
You may have seen the Hope Mission ambulance in the city helping those in need.  It’s your support which allows the Hope Mission carry on their important work.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Join 880 CHED’s Talk To The Experts on Saturday, October 4th and hear how every day the Hope Mission provides meals and care for thousands of people across our province.  For $54 you can provide a hot meal and live-changing care for 20 hungry, hurting neighbors.

Find out more before the show by visiting HopeMission.com

