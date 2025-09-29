Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former Vancouver mayor Larry Campbell named new Downtown Eastside czar

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 29, 2025 2:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Larry Campbell to be named new DTES czar'
Larry Campbell to be named new DTES czar
The province has chosen a new Downtown Eastside 'czar,' and he's a familar face to many. Rumina Daya reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Former Vancouver mayor and onetime Canadian senator Larry Campbell has been named as the new Downtown Eastside czar, Global News has learned.

Campbell has reportedly inked a six-month contract with the NDP government and he will be reporting directly to Premier David Eby and Housing Minister Christine Boyle.

Campbell is a former police officer and chief coroner and also oversaw Vancouver’s first supervised injection site, Insite.

Click to play video: 'Premier cancels contract for special Downtown Eastside consultant'
Premier cancels contract for special Downtown Eastside consultant

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the B.C. government had hired a former Ontario cabinet minister and CEO of Legal Aid B.C. on a lucrative contract to advise the premier on the future of the Downtown Eastside.

Story continues below advertisement
Eby’s office confirmed Michael Bryant was appointed to the consultancy in February on a six-month contract worth $150,000.
Trending Now

However, following backlash over the appointment, Bryant’s contract was cancelled.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The terms of Bryant’s six-month contract included $150,000 in remuneration, along with $25,000 in expenses. It also included language that could see the pay doubled to $300,000 if his contract were extended.

The details of Campbell’s contract have not been revealed.

— With files from Global News’ Rumina Daya

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices