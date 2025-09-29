Former Vancouver mayor Larry Campbell named new Downtown Eastside czar

Former Vancouver mayor and onetime Canadian senator Larry Campbell has been named as the new Downtown Eastside czar, Global News has learned.
Campbell has reportedly inked a six-month contract with the NDP government and he will be reporting directly to Premier David Eby and Housing Minister Christine Boyle.
Campbell is a former police officer and chief coroner and also oversaw Vancouver’s first supervised injection site, Insite.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that the B.C. government had hired a former Ontario cabinet minister and CEO of Legal Aid B.C. on a lucrative contract to advise the premier on the future of the Downtown Eastside.Eby’s office confirmed Michael Bryant was appointed to the consultancy in February on a six-month contract worth $150,000.
However, following backlash over the appointment, Bryant’s contract was cancelled.
The terms of Bryant’s six-month contract included $150,000 in remuneration, along with $25,000 in expenses. It also included language that could see the pay doubled to $300,000 if his contract were extended.
The details of Campbell’s contract have not been revealed.
— With files from Global News’ Rumina Daya
