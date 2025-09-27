Elks hang on to beat Roughriders 27-25

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Justin Rankin scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Edmonton Elks kept their slight playoff hopes alive with a thrilling 27-25 CFL victory over the West Division-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

The Elks (6-9) snapped a two-game losing skid, but will still likely need to win their remaining three games and get some help in the process to make post-season play.

The Roughriders (10-4) have lost two in a row for the first time all season.

After the Elks got a punt single on their opening drive, Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris was picked off twice on his team’s first possession, first by Kenneth Logan Jr., who promptly fumbled it back, and then by Brock Mogensen. However, Edmonton was unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

The next points didn’t come until early in the second when Elks kicker Vincent Blanchard nailed a 47-yard field goal.

Edmonton added to its lead late in the opening half as a 47-yard pass from quarterback Cody Fajardo to Kaion Julien-Grant set up a one-yard touchdown plunge by backup QB Cole Snyder.

Saskatchewan responded with a 44-yard field goal by Brett Lauther to trail 11-3 at halftime.

The Roughriders tightened things up with four minutes left in the third quarter on a five-yard TD run by A.J. Ouellette, but the two-point convert failed.

After a big fumble recovery by Kosi Onyeka at the Edmonton 41, eventually leading to a 30-yard field goal by Lauther and Saskatchewan’s first lead.

Edmonton quickly responded with a 37-yard touchdown run by Rankin, followed by an unsuccessful two-point convert pass attempt, to surge back in front 17-12.

The Elks got another big play with 3:35 to play, a 44-yard pass to Odieu Hiliare, that set up Rankin’s second TD, as he battled hard to push into the end zone from five yards out.

Saskatchewan fought back with 2:13 left on the clock, as Harris completed a 24-yard TD pass to Tommy Nield.

Edmonton came back with a 30-yard Blanchard field goal.

The Riders weren’t done yet, though, and marched all the way back down field to the one-yard-line with one second to play and got a touchdown from Tommy Stevens. However, the two-point convert passing attempt to tie the game and force overtime failed.

FOOT NOTES

The Elks held a moment of silence and had painted tributes in the end zones to honour owner Larry Thompson, who died on Thursday of complications following an unspecified surgery earlier this week at age 65. Thompson, a former season-ticket holder who had long dreamt of becoming an owner, only purchased the team on Aug. 15, 2024. … Edmonton, which hasn’t qualified for the CFL playoffs since 2019, lost its previous two games by a combined three points and had lost four games this season by four points or less. … Rider KeeSean Johnson reached the 1,000-yards receiving mark for the first time in his career. Meanwhile Ouellette passed the 1,000-yards rushing mark for the second time in his career. … Saskatchewan came into the contest having won 10 of its last 13 meetings going back to 2019 and with a rare seven-game road win streak in Edmonton. … The attendance was announced as 30,053.

UP NEXT

Roughriders: Visit the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday, Oct. 3.

Elks: Host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday, Oct. 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2025.