Newmarket man faces murder charge in wife’s death

Police say a 64-year-old Newcastle, Ont., man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Friday in connection with death of his wife.
On Tuesday morning at around 9:10 a.m., Durham regional police responded to a call where they found a woman with obvious signs of trauma.
The woman, 62, was pronounced dead.
The man was taken into custody without incident Friday, and was held for a bail hearing.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Durham regional police homicide unit, or anonymously to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers.
This is Durham Region’s fifth homicide of the year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2025.
