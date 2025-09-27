Newmarket man faces murder charge in wife’s death

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a 64-year-old Newcastle, Ont., man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Friday in connection with death of his wife.

On Tuesday morning at around 9:10 a.m., Durham regional police responded to a call where they found a woman with obvious signs of trauma.

The woman, 62, was pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was taken into custody without incident Friday, and was held for a bail hearing.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Durham regional police homicide unit, or anonymously to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers.

This is Durham Region’s fifth homicide of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2025.