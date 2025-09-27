Davis Schneider gets start in left field for Jays

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Davis Schneider gets the start in left field for the Blue Jays against Tampa Bay as Toronto aims to move closer to clinching the American League East Division title.

Schneider replaces Anthony Santander in the starting lineup and bat fifth.

Santander was activated from the injured list last Tuesday after missing nearly four months with a shoulder injury.

He has one hit in eight at-bats since his return.

Schneider entered play with a .237 average and .797 OPS over 80 games this season. He has 11 homers and 31 RBIs.

The Blue Jays start the day with a magic number of two to clinch the East crown. Toronto is seeking its first division title since 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2025.