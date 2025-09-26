Toronto’s magic number down to two after 4-2 win

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Even though he’s locked in on the task at hand, Blue Jays manager John Schneider admits he glances at the out-of-town scoreboard five or six times a game this time of year.

Expect that number to rise over the next day or two.

Toronto and New York both earned victories Friday night to remain tied for first place in the American League East. The Blue Jays, who beat Tampa Bay 4-2, hold the tiebreaker advantage and have a magic number of two to clinch the division title.

The Yankees, who defeated Baltimore 8-4 for their sixth straight win, will play the Orioles again Saturday afternoon.

If New York loses, then a Toronto win over the Rays – a game that’s scheduled to begin about two hours later – would give the Blue Jays (92-68) the East crown and a bye to the American League Division Series.

“The pressures, the anxiety, whatever you want to call it, it’s a privilege,” said Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber, who went five innings for the win. “It’s a fantastic spot to be in. I think we all recognize that.

“We’re embracing it and enjoying it.”

George Springer scored twice and Nathan Lukes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning. The blast came on a hit-and-run play with Springer aboard.

“I wasn’t really intending on putting the ball where it went, but it all worked out,” Lukes said with a smile.

It was his 12th homer of the season.

“He caught all barrel there and it was a huge hit,” Bieber said. “A huge momentum swing and it got us to the finish line.”

After three frames of shutout relief, the Blue Jays survived a nervous ninth inning. The Rays put runners in scoring position against closer Jeff Hoffman before he got Yandy Diaz on a groundout to earn his 33rd save in 40 chances.

Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda hit back-to-back solo shots off Bieber in the second inning. He allowed five hits, two walks and had three strikeouts.

The Rays (77-83) have dropped 14 of their last 20 games.

The second-place finisher in the East will play in the wild-card series. Toronto has been swept in the wild-card round in its last three post-season appearances.

The Blue Jays are looking to win the East title for the first time since 2015.

Toronto rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage (0-0, 5.00 earned-run average) was scheduled to make his third big-league start on Saturday. Joe Boyle (1-3, 4.40) was tabbed to start for the Rays.

The regular season concludes on Sunday.

“I think the energy has been really good the last two days and I expect it to continue to be that way,” Schneider said. “And man, you’ve got to just keep winning.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.