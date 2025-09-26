Collaros returns from head injury to lead Winnipeg Blue Bombers against East-leading Ticats

Send this page to someone via email

Brady Oliveira is looking forward to having a laser-focused Zach Collaros back on the field.

Collaros missed the Blue Bombers’ past two games with a head injury, but the starting quarterback will take the reins when Winnipeg (7-7) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-5) on Saturday afternoon.

“He was just extra sharp and extra dialed in this week,” Oliveira said of Collaros after the team’s walk-through practice on Friday.

“He always is, he’s a true pro, but there’s something about this week in practice with him, just seeing him throw the ball down the field. It’s a thing of beauty.”

There was nothing about Winnipeg’s offence last weekend that could be described as pretty, other than Oliveira’s 20 carries for 100 yards.

Backup Chris Streveler was in for Collaros and he only completed three of eight pass attempts for 54 yards in a 26-18 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks.

Streveler also rushed 11 times for 72 yards and one touchdown, but it was the play of the defence and special teams that sparked the win.

Trey Vaval produced a franchise-record 128-yard touchdown off a missed field goal, kicker Sergio Castillo was good on all four of his field-goal tries and safety Cam Allen snagged two interceptions.

Collaros said he’s excited to be back on the field, although he watched the past two games from the sidelines in Ottawa and Hamilton. The Ticats downed the Bombers 32-21.

A lot has been made of Streveler’s performance last week, but Collaros said he’s had games when he’s only completed five or six passes. Different elements factor into those low numbers, from sticking with a run game that’s working or playing in windy conditions, he said.

“I think that’s something that’s probably been a bit overblown,” Collaros said of Streveler’s passing numbers.

Bombers leading receiver Nic Demski also welcomed Collaros’s return to the huddle.

“I’m pumped for him to be back there, not only just for this team, but also just for his personal health as well and his personal confidence, of course,” Demski said.

The veteran slotback didn’t record one catch against Ottawa, which ended his streak of consecutive games with at least one reception at 84.

“I’d be lying to say I wasn’t frustrated, but at the end of the day this sport is all about getting wins and we got our win,” said Demski, who has 59 catches for 882 yards and seven TDs in 14 games.

“The streak had to end at some point, that’s how I look at it. It sucks, but it is what it is.”

Receiver Jerreth Sterns returns to Winnipeg’s lineup after missing the past four games with a shoulder injury. He replaces injured Keric Wheatfall (head).

The Tiger-Cats, led by top passer Bo Levi Mitchell, will try to keep a second win streak alive.

Of their nine victories this season, six came in one run and now they’ve won three in a row.

If Winnipeg aims to make Oliveira a big part of the game plan, Ticats defensive ends Philip Ossai and Julian Howsare are ready to get in his way.

“I just bring my feet to the party,” Ossai told media after a Hamilton practice this week. “We are a very good run defence as well as pass defence, so we all just got to bring our feet and wrap up, bring him down.”

Howsare, who has 33 tackles, seven sacks, one interception and one touchdown off a loose ball this season, said they’ve got to “gang tackle” and contain Oliveira.

“They’re a very physical football team and they’ve got a good running back so you want to control him as much as possible,” Howsare said.

Oliveira is primed for them to bring it on.

“Any opponent that I go against, it’s going to take their best to be able to stop myself and this offensive line,” Oliveira said. “I look forward to the challenge.”

Oliveira could reach a personal milestone in front of Winnipeg’s 12th consecutive full house at Princess Auto Stadium.

The hometown running back has rushed for 100 or more yards in the past two games, but has never added a third one in a row during his career.

Oliveira wasn’t aware of the stat.

“If we can get that 100 yards and get a win, then that’s all that matters,” he said. “If we get the 100 yards and then lose, I would change those 100 yards for a win any day.”