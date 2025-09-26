Starbucks stores closing in B.C.: What we know so far

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has confirmed that a number of Starbucks locations are closing in B.C.

While Starbucks would not confirm a list of locations, Global News independently verified each location that is closing.

The following stores will have their last day of operation on Sept. 27:

176 Brew St., Port Moody

10151 Number 3 Rd., Richmond

Austin Station, 2662 Austin Ave., Coquitlam

1208 Tranquille Rd., Kamloops

3094 Skaha Lake Rd., Penticton

2840 Bentall St., Vancouver

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

320 Cook St., Victoria

Story continues below advertisement

801 Fort St., Victoria

1872 Trans – Canada Hwy., Revelstoke

Alder Crossing, 3278 King George Blvd., Surrey

2035 Yukon St., Vancouver

2:16 Business Matters: Starbucks hires Chipotle head as new CEO

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson said that during a review of operations, “We identified coffeehouses where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed.”

At the end of the fiscal year, Starbucks Canada said it will operate almost 18,300 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“In fiscal year 2026, we’ll grow the number of coffeehouses we operate as we continue to invest in our business,” the spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Over the next 12 months, we also plan to uplift more than 1,000 locations to introduce greater texture, warmth, and layered design.”

Starbucks confirmed on Thursday that the company will be laying off around 900 non-retail employees.