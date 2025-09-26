Starbucks stores closing in B.C.: What we know so far

Global News has confirmed that a number of Starbucks locations are closing in B.C.
While Starbucks would not confirm a list of locations, Global News independently verified each location that is closing.
The following stores will have their last day of operation on Sept. 27:
176 Brew St., Port Moody
10151 Number 3 Rd., Richmond
Austin Station, 2662 Austin Ave., Coquitlam
1208 Tranquille Rd., Kamloops
3094 Skaha Lake Rd., Penticton
2840 Bentall St., Vancouver
320 Cook St., Victoria
801 Fort St., Victoria
1872 Trans – Canada Hwy., Revelstoke
Alder Crossing, 3278 King George Blvd., Surrey
2035 Yukon St., Vancouver
In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson said that during a review of operations, “We identified coffeehouses where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed.”
At the end of the fiscal year, Starbucks Canada said it will operate almost 18,300 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
“In fiscal year 2026, we’ll grow the number of coffeehouses we operate as we continue to invest in our business,” the spokesperson said.
“Over the next 12 months, we also plan to uplift more than 1,000 locations to introduce greater texture, warmth, and layered design.”
Starbucks confirmed on Thursday that the company will be laying off around 900 non-retail employees.
