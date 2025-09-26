Elks in must-win territory against Riders

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – After struggling to close out tight games this season, the reality for the Edmonton Elks is clear — beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday night or pretty much forget about making the CFL playoffs.

A loss would not officially eliminate the 5-9 Elks, who lost their last two games by a combined three points — making it four losses this season of four points or fewer. And with their final three games against West Division teams, it could be argued they still control their fate.

But the Elks are 1-5 against West opponents, which puts added emphasis on the importance of a win Saturday at home when an estimated 30,000 fans are expected, the largest Commonwealth Stadium crowd this season.

“Absolutely this is a win or die game,” said linebacker Joel Dublanko, who had a career-high 11 sacks last week in the 29-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “Regardless of what happens Saturday the next one will be win or die, too. That’s how we’re going to treat every game.”

“I’ve been feeling like that the last couple of weeks,” added defensive back Kobe Williams. “That’s why those losses have been pretty tough. Either win or go home, definitely. It’s getting to that point where the playoffs are right around the corner and we’re all in a race and we just want to get the wins, get more confidence.”

While the Elks are still smarting from two straight last-minute losses on walkoff field goals, the 10-3 west-leading Riders come into Edmonton well rested after a bye week.

The mood around the Elks was subdued Friday with the sudden, unexpected death Thursday of owner Larry Thompson, who was much involved with the players and their families.

“It’s all about Larry, it’s all about Larry,” Williams said of the team mood.

Thompson’s death temporarily took the players’ and coaches’ thoughts off their recent losses in Toronto and Hamilton, both on last-play field goals.

“They were tough,” said defensive back Tyrell Ford. “I felt like as a defence we played well the whole game except for the last drive on both. We had chances to get off the field in both games so again, we just need to close out games. That’s the kind of defence we want to be, so that’s on us. We have to be better.”

Dublanko said the second loss was especially painful because the team had faced the same scenario a week earlier in their 31-30 loss to Toronto Argonauts.

“That was frustrating,” he said. “You want to improve in those situations. Having the lead at the end of the game and making the plays at the end of the game to win it.”

That’s old news and now, Dublanko said, he’s just worried about winning on Saturday.

“All I know is we have Sask in front of us. I think some things have to happen for us to make (playoffs) but I’m just worried about winning the next game. Then we have a bye week and we play somebody else, that’s all I can tell you.”

The Elks were 4-1 in five games before the two losses that put a serious dent in their playoff hopes, but that hasn’t diminished their confidence.

“Everybody in our league, everybody who is watching knows what our team is capable of,” said Williams. “You catch up on the wrong day it will be a tough day for you. We do think we can beat anybody in this league and we do think we can go 4-0. It’s time to do it now.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.