Canada

Alberta man, 50, dies in ultralight plane crash near Grande Prairie

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2025 2:09 pm
1 min read
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. Sean Kilpatrick/ The Canadian Press
A 50-year-old Alberta man has died in an ultralight plane crash near Grande Prairie.

The Transportation Safety Board said the man was from Fox Creek and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon near the hamlet of Grovedale.

Environment Canada said there was rain and light winds in the area at the time.

The safety board said it is sending investigators to try to determine the cause of the crash.

Further details are expected to be released following the investigation.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

