Alberta man, 50, dies in ultralight plane crash near Grande Prairie

A 50-year-old Alberta man has died in an ultralight plane crash near Grande Prairie.
The Transportation Safety Board said the man was from Fox Creek and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The crash occurred Thursday afternoon near the hamlet of Grovedale.
Environment Canada said there was rain and light winds in the area at the time.
Trending Now
The safety board said it is sending investigators to try to determine the cause of the crash.
Further details are expected to be released following the investigation.
- Canada Post strike: What we know as postal workers walk off the job
- Renowned ICU doctor Darren Markland dies in Alberta mountain biking accident
- ‘I’m here’: Mother whose 3 children were killed by drunk driver reflects 10 years later
- Reclining on your next WestJet flight may mean having to upgrade seats
Comments