Alberta man, 50, dies in ultralight plane crash near Grande Prairie

A 50-year-old Alberta man has died in an ultralight plane crash near Grande Prairie.

The Transportation Safety Board said the man was from Fox Creek and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon near the hamlet of Grovedale.

Environment Canada said there was rain and light winds in the area at the time.

The safety board said it is sending investigators to try to determine the cause of the crash.

Further details are expected to be released following the investigation.