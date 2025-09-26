Audit questions $34M spent by First Nations body

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – A forensic audit of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says more than $34 million of the organization’s spending between April 2019 and March 2024 was “questionable,” unsupported or ineligible.

The forensic audit, conducted by KPMG for the federal government, examined federal funds provided by Indigenous Services Canada to the organization, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

The department said last March the audit would review more than $141 million in funding provided since April 2019.

The audit found that $25 million of the $30 million the organization received for COVID-19-related funding was spent in a way that was “questionable.” It also said KPMG couldn’t determine if any of the personal protective equipment purchased with the money was distributed to the communities FSIN represents.

Story continues below advertisement

The audit also cited more than $50,000 in “questionable” or “ineligible” travel expenditures, along with another $265,000 in travel spending that KPMG said may have contravened the FSIN’s own travel policies.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

KMPG also said there may have been an overpayment among nearly $250,000 in salary and contract payments issued to a former employee.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The James Smith Cree Nation, also in Saskatchewan, welcomed news of a separate forensic audit of its operations announced by Indigenous Services back in July.

In a statement posted to Facebook at the time, James Smith Cree Chief Kirby Constant said that he raised concerns about discrepancies in pandemic funding that was supposed to flow into the community through the FSIN.

The James Smith Cree audit will cover funding issued to the nation from April 2018 to July 2025.

“This forensic audit is a necessary and welcome step,” Constant said in July.

“I support it fully and will ensure that everyone tasked with working on your behalf for the Nation co-operates fully.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2025.