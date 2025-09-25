Edmonton Elks owner Thompson dies at age 65

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Larry Thompson, the former season-ticket holder who became owner of the Edmonton Elks, has died. He was 65.

The Elks confirmed Thompson’s death Thursday, saying he succumbed to complications following an unspecified surgery.

Thompson’s death is the second tragedy in less than two weeks for the CFL. General manager Ted Goveia of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats died Sept. 12 of esophageal cancer.

Goveia, 55, from Burlington, Ont., became Hamilton’s GM on Dec, 5, 2024 following 11 seasons in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ front office.

And in August, Craig Smith, a longtime CFL scout, died following a battle with leukemia. He was 69.

Thompson was a longtime season-ticket holder before being unveiled as Elks’ owner on Aug. 15, 2024. It was a dramatic departure for the storied CFL franchise, which had been community-owned since it was founded in 1949.

The change to private ownership left the CFL with just two community-owned teams — the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“Our family is devastated with the loss of our anchor,” Thompson’s wife, Deb, said in a statement. “Larry was a legend and our family will continue his legacy far beyond our lifetimes.

“Owning EE was a lifelong dream, my only regret is he isn’t here to enjoy it. I will continue to support the club and community as it has become my dream, as well as of our family.”

The Elks (5-9) stand fifth in the West Division and will host Saskatchewan (10-3) on Saturday night. Edmonton hasn’t qualified for the CFL playoffs since 2019.

“Larry Thompson was a winner,” CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement. “A huge CFL fan, he cheered as the Green and Gold became legendary, winning five straight Grey Cups from 1978 through 1982.

“And in 2024, he lived every football fan’s dream when he came to own the team he grew up loving. ​He laid the foundations for the Double E’s return to glory and in the coming years, when the team flourishes and fans cheer on the Elks, we will remember Larry and the indelible impact he had on his team and his city.”

Chris Morris won three Grey Cups as a player with Edmonton (1992-’05). He returned to the franchise as its CEO last October and said Thompson’s impact across the entire organization was profound.

“Larry’s toughness and direct nature were matched only by his genuine care for every person connected to the Double E,” Morris said. “He led with clarity, courage, and an unwavering belief in people.

“We will do everything in our power to carry his example with us as we rebuild this franchise in his honour.”

Thompson attended his first CFL game in Edmonton in 1972. The Elks said ownership of the franchise will remain with Deb Thompson.

When Larry Thompson, the former owner of Thompson Brothers Construction, purchased the Elks, he was credited with saving the franchise. In 2022, the team reported a $3.3-million deficit and was looking for private investment to stabilize its future.

“We are going to need a capital investment on the club going forward, because it’s going to take us a couple of years to get out of these losses we’ve been accumulating on an annual basis,” Rick LeLacheur, the team’s interim president and CEO, said at the time.

Thompson sold Thompson Construction Group in 2023. Under Thompson’s guidance, the company in Spruce Grove, Alta., grew to 1,500 workers and owned 2,000 pieces of equipment.

But upon taking the over the football franchise, Thompson vowed to do everything he could to help Edmonton restore its former glory. It has won 14 Grey Cups, second behind the Toronto Argonauts (19) for the most in CFL history.

“My family and I can’t wait to bring our passion for the team to the table as owners and build on the club’s proud history of excellence,” Thompson said upon purchasing the Elks. “My promise to our fans is that I’ll do everything in my power to ensure the club has the resources to be the best in the CFL and provide a product our fans can be proud of.”

There was no immediate word on funeral arrangements.

Edmonton holds the record for most consecutive Grey Cup appearances (six, 1977-1982) and consecutive wins (five, 1978-1982).

Winnipeg has made five straight Grey Cup appearances (2019, ’21-24). It can tie Edmonton’s record if it can reach this year’s championship game, which will be held at Princess Auto Stadium on Nov. 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2025.