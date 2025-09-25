Menu

Sports

NewsAlert: Elks say owner Thompson has died at 65

Posted September 25, 2025 7:41 pm
Edmonton Elks owner Larry Thompson speaks during a press conference in Edmonton, Alta., on Aug. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks owner Larry Thompson speaks during a press conference in Edmonton, Alta., on Aug. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
The Edmonton Elks say that team owner Larry Thompson has died.

He was 65.

More coming.

