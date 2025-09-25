N.S. says new bill could offer tax breaks for homes rebuilt after wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government has introduced a bill that would allow municipalities to reduce taxes on homes rebuilt after natural disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes or floods.

Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr says the legislation recognizes the devastating impact of recent wildfires, and the fact extreme weather is expected to become more frequent.

The bill also includes amendments aimed at speeding up the development of new childcare centres by giving the minister the ability to exclude them from land-use bylaws.

Lohr says the changes are similar to ones made in 2023 to speed up construction of health-care facilities.

The bill would also limit development or renovations on properties within 30 metres of so-called priority transportation corridors.

A government official would not say which of Nova Scotia’s highways or roadways would fall under that category.