Canada

N.S. says new bill could offer tax breaks for homes rebuilt after wildfires

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Construction industry leaders warn rebuilding process may take years after wildfire'
Construction industry leaders warn rebuilding process may take years after wildfire
Construction industry leaders warn rebuilding process may take years after wildfire – Jun 8, 2023
The Nova Scotia government has introduced a bill that would allow municipalities to reduce taxes on homes rebuilt after natural disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes or floods.

Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr says the legislation recognizes the devastating impact of recent wildfires, and the fact extreme weather is expected to become more frequent.

The bill also includes amendments aimed at speeding up the development of new childcare centres by giving the minister the ability to exclude them from land-use bylaws.

Lohr says the changes are similar to ones made in 2023 to speed up construction of health-care facilities.

The bill would also limit development or renovations on properties within 30 metres of so-called priority transportation corridors.

A government official would not say which of Nova Scotia’s highways or roadways would fall under that category.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

