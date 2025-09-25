SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Canucks beat Flames 3-1 in NHL pre-season game

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2025 1:30 am
1 min read
ABBOTSFORD – Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander scored the opener but later exited in a 3-1 pre-season win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

The Canucks announced before the third period that Hoglander would not return to the game.

Head coach Adam Foote told reporters the 24-year-old Swede left with a lower-body injury and would be re-evaluated Thursday.

Victor Mancini and Filip Chytil also scored for Vancouver, while Thatcher Demko made 11 saves at Abbotsford Centre.

Connor Zary scored Calgary’s lone goal, and Ivan Prosvetov stopped 28 shots.

Both teams have four pre-season games remaining.

Canucks: Host the Seattle Kraken on Friday.

Flames: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

