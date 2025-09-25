Canucks beat Flames 3-1 in NHL pre-season game

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

ABBOTSFORD – Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander scored the opener but later exited in a 3-1 pre-season win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

The Canucks announced before the third period that Hoglander would not return to the game.

Head coach Adam Foote told reporters the 24-year-old Swede left with a lower-body injury and would be re-evaluated Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Victor Mancini and Filip Chytil also scored for Vancouver, while Thatcher Demko made 11 saves at Abbotsford Centre.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Connor Zary scored Calgary’s lone goal, and Ivan Prosvetov stopped 28 shots.

Both teams have four pre-season games remaining.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host the Seattle Kraken on Friday.

Flames: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2025.