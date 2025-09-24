Kraken defeat Oilers 4-1 in NHL pre-season

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Luke Morrison and Ben Meyers had a goal and an assist each as the Seattle Kraken defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 in NHL pre-season play Wednesday.

Jagger Firkus also scored for Seattle, while Jani Nyman added an empty-net goal.

Starting goalie Joey Daccord saved all 16 shots he faced before Niklas Kokko entered in the third period, stopping eight of nine.

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Mangiapane replied for Edmonton in his Oilers pre-season debut. The 29-year-old winger signed a two-year deal in Edmonton on the first day of free agency after previous stints in Calgary and Washington.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were held off the scoresheet while playing on the same line in their first pre-season games this year.

Stuart Skinner allowed three goals on 18 shots.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

Oilers: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2025.