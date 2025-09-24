SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Kraken defeat Oilers 4-1 in NHL pre-season

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2025 11:47 pm
1 min read
Share

EDMONTON – Luke Morrison and Ben Meyers had a goal and an assist each as the Seattle Kraken defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 in NHL pre-season play Wednesday.

Jagger Firkus also scored for Seattle, while Jani Nyman added an empty-net goal.

Starting goalie Joey Daccord saved all 16 shots he faced before Niklas Kokko entered in the third period, stopping eight of nine.

Andrew Mangiapane replied for Edmonton in his Oilers pre-season debut. The 29-year-old winger signed a two-year deal in Edmonton on the first day of free agency after previous stints in Calgary and Washington.

Star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were held off the scoresheet while playing on the same line in their first pre-season games this year.

Stuart Skinner allowed three goals on 18 shots.

Kraken: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

Oilers: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

