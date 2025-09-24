Saskatchewan university, junior, minor football stakeholders react to CFL rule changes

Send this page to someone via email

With the calendar flipping to the fall, the Canadian Junior Football League’s (CJFL) Saskatoon Hilltops are preparing for their playoff push.

Sneaking its way into locker room conversation, however, is a revamping of rules coming to the CFL, with Hilltops defensive lineman Johnathon Stevens unsure about what his league will look like in the coming years.

“I have mixed feelings,” said Stevens. “Ultimately it’s not up to me with what happens. I do know no matter what, the Canadian game is going to be great no matter what happens.”

Starting next season, the CFL will be introducing a number of rule changes including a modified ‘rouge’ for missed kicks or field goals and an automatic play clock.

The biggest changes, however, will come in 2027, with the CFL moving field goal posts to the back of the end zones and reducing field size by 10-yards.

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 Saskatchewan reacts to new CFL rules

Those moves, according to CJFL coaches, could have a major financial impact on their league and programs if infrastructure needs to be replaced or adjusted at their fields.

“I know they got to make some tough choices and they did,” said Regina Thunder head coach Scott MacAulay. “There’s going to be people that are going to be feeling the consequences of it, but I’m not 100 percent sure it’s [the CFL]. It’s going to be the grassroot programs that are going to have to spend the money.”

In U Sports that will involve some maneuvering, with three programs in the University of Regina Rams, University of Calgary Dinos and University of Manitoba Bisons all playing in CFL facilities which will be part of the field changes.

Story continues below advertisement

However the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, UBC Thunderbirds and Alberta Golden Bears all have non-CFL facilities and it’s not yet clear whether they would need to upgrade as well.

Global Sports’ Scott Roblin has more in the video above about the potential ripple effects teams in university, junior and minor football in Saskatchewan could face in the coming years.