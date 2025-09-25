Brantford police arrest man accused of unlawfully confining people in motel room

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford, Ont., police say a 39-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly holding multiple people against their will inside a motel room over the weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, at around 8:30 a.m., officers were called to a motel near Colborne Street and Clara Crescent after reports of people being confined. When officers arrived, the suspect was taken into custody and a machete was seized from the room.

Seven others were found inside. Police say two of them, a 27-year-old man from Etobicoke and a 31-year-old woman from Jacksons Point, were also arrested on outstanding warrants. No physical injuries were reported.

The Ohsweken man faces several charges, including two counts of forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, intimidation using violence, two counts of uttering threats to cause death, and breach of probation. He was held for a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.