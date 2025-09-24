Ontario auditor general sets date to release reports on skills development fund, child care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s auditor general will release her next four reports of the year next week, including an investigation into how child care operates in the province and an evaluation of a signature Ford government training program.

In a statement on Wednesday, Auditor General Shelley Spence’s office announced the special reports would be made public on Oct. 1 at 11 a.m.

The reports are titled:

Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Program

Home Construction Regulatory Authority

Report on Progress to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Skills Development Fund – Training Stream

The auditor general has wide-ranging powers to look at the internal workings of government, scrutinize documents and compel communications records.

A special report from the auditor general looking into the Ford government’s Greenbelt land-swap decision turned a controversy into a scandal, which eventually led to the resignation of two ministers and some senior staff.

Opposition politicians also jumped on other reports looking at the redevelopment of Ontario Place and the decision to shutter the science centre.

The latest round of reports by the auditor general is part of a longer list of probes. The full list of current reports features artificial intelligence, primary care, special education and a study of how provincial transit agency Metrolinx selects subway stations.

Two other reports, on drinking water and youth mental health programs, were released earlier this year.

It’s not yet clear when the remaining reports will be completed or made public.