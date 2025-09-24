Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Danielle Smith dismisses critics who say she’s misleading public on trans law

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2025 3:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We’re on the side of kids’: Alberta premier ready for legal fight on transgender health care bill'
‘We’re on the side of kids’: Alberta premier ready for legal fight on transgender health care bill
FILE: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will keep fighting for Bill 26 (also known as the Health Statutes Amendment Act), its controversial transgender health care legislation, after a provincial court granted a temporary injunction blocking the proposed law. Heather Yourex-West explains what the legislation would ban, and how the looming legal battle compares to similar cases in the U.S – Jun 30, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Wednesday those who question her rationale for the government’s law restricting health care for transgender youth need to read up on puberty.

Smith has defended the law that prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers for those under 16, saying the drugs permanently sterilize children.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I encourage you to look up what puberty is,” she said to reporters in Edmonton.

“Puberty is the process a child goes through to become sexually mature so they can have babies. Puberty blockers, by very definition, stops that process.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Puberty is the process a child goes through to become sexually mature so they can have babies. Puberty blockers, by very definition, stops that process."

Doctors and medical associations say puberty blockers temporarily pause biological changes, which can be restarted once their use is discontinued.

Trending Now

Smith said she wants to preserve that choice for children until they are older.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier said her government is prepared to defend its position in court and she’s willing to use the notwithstanding clause to override Charter rights.

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices