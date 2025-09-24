Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigating suspicious death of Pauingassi First Nation woman

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 24, 2025 3:27 pm
1 min read
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
Manitoba RCMP’s major crime services are investigating the suspicious death of a woman from Pauingassi First Nation.

Police said they were initially contacted on Sept. 12 about an earlier assault in the community that had left the victim, 41-year-old Melissa Owens-Keeper, in critical condition at a Winnipeg hospital.

Owens-Keeper died in hospital Monday, and the RCMP are now looking for anyone with information or who had contact with her between Aug. 30 and Sept. 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Little Grand Rapids detachment at 204-397-2249.

Police continue to investigate.

