Environment

Treatment plant repairs mean bacteria to flow into Red River, City of Winnipeg says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 24, 2025 2:37 pm
1 min read
Repairs to the North End Wastewater Treatment Plant mean a UV process will be shut off until the spring. View image in full screen
Repairs to the North End Wastewater Treatment Plant mean a UV process will be shut off until the spring. File / Global News
Repairs to a Winnipeg water treatment plant mean more bacteria will be flowing into the Red River over the next few months.

The city said Wednesday that the North End Wastewater Plant will see its ultraviolet (UV) treatment system shut off until March of next year.

The move means the plant will continue to work as normal, but without an extra process that helps neutralize bacteria and viruses.

The wastewater dumped into the Red could be harmful to people and pets, the city said, but not to fish.

Residents who live within three kilometres downstream of the plant will be contacted directly, the city said, but anyone who lives in the area or uses the river for recreation is asked to avoid direct contact with the Red’s water and to wash their hands with soap if they do. Pets should be kept from touching or drinking river water, and people fishing in the river should use safe food handling practices with their catches.

Click to play video: 'CIB splitting $140M loan among Manitoba communities for water and wastewater projects'
CIB splitting $140M loan among Manitoba communities for water and wastewater projects
