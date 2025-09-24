City says new path in north Winnipeg key piece of active transportation network

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg municipal leaders are touting a new 4.5-kilometre path as an important piece to the city’s active transportation network.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said the Keeewatin multi-use path — which officially opened Wednesday morning in north Winnipeg after almost a decade of planning and construction — will make a difference to its community and to Winnipeg as a whole.

“This new multi-use path is a great addition to our city’s active transportation network,” Gillingham said.

“Investments like this strengthen our entire active transportation system, helping to build healthier communities, improve road safety, and make Winnipeg a more accessible city for everyone.”

Following completion of the final 1.8 kilometres of the path earlier this year, it now stretches from the intersection of Water Ridge Path and Dr. Jose Rizal Way to Gallagher Avenue West.

Coun. Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) said she’s already seeing results in the neighbourhoods the path traverses.

“I’ve seen residents using it daily for recreation, school and work, and now, with this final connection complete, the path truly links people across the Meadows West and Tyndall Park neighbourhoods,” Santos said Wednesday.

“This is about more than just a pathway — it’s about creating safe, accessible, and connected spaces that strengthen our community.”

The city said the completed project also includes new lighting, as well as the installation of a controlled pedestrian half-signal, with a second signal planned for later this year.