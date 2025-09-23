Santander activated by Jays for game with BoSox

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Tony Taters is back at least one day earlier than expected.

Veteran slugger Anthony Santander was reinstated from the Toronto Blue Jays’ 60-day injured list less than an hour before Tuesday night’s game with the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. Santander was available to play against Boston but didn’t take the field in the 4-1 loss.

Santander was activated after first baseman Ty France was put on the 10-day IL with left oblique inflammation.

“Ty actually hurt himself hitting early on the field with the oblique,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider after the game. “Our thought was to activate Tony (on Wednesday), probably, just in talking to him.

“Since we had him here, it made sense to try to not play a man short, tonight, or for a couple days.”

Right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah was designated for assignment, potentially ending his time in the Blue Jays organization after having Tommy John surgery in June 2024 to repair the ulnar collateral ligament of his throwing elbow.

Santander had been out with a shoulder injury since May 29. He was doing a rehab assignment with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons when the minor-league team’s season ended on Sunday.

Santander signed a five-year, US$92.5-million deal with Toronto in January after spending the first eight years of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

The former all-star was batting .179 with 33 hits, six home runs, and 18 runs batted in over 50 games for the Blue Jays before he was placed on the IL.

“(Santander will) be in the lineup, whether it’s starting, whether it’s pinch hitting, whatever it may be,” said Schneider. “It’s a guy that we trust, it’s a guy that has, I think, some things to prove a little bit here.

“He didn’t get off to the start he wanted to with us this year and the contract that he signed, but we trust him.”

France and relief pitcher Louis Varland were traded to Toronto ahead of Major League Baseball’s deadline on July 31 for outfielder Alan Roden and pitching prospect Kendry Rojas.

France was hitting .257 with seven home runs and 52 runs batted in so far this season for Minnesota and the Blue Jays.

Manoah has not pitched for Toronto this season. He has a 29-20 career record, with a 3.34 earned-run average and 412 strikeouts over four seasons.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said all-star shortstop Bo Bichette took swings in the batting cage on Monday and would again Tuesday.

Bichette was having a strong season before spraining his left knee on Sept. 6, batting .311 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and an .840 on-base plus slugging percentage in 139 games. He still leads the majors in hits (181) and doubles (44).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.