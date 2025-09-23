Major work at BMO Field ahead of Toronto’s 2026 FIFA World Cup games

Send this page to someone via email

With less than a year to go until Toronto hosts six FIFA 2026 World Cup games, major renovations are underway at BMO Field.

On Tuesday, the City of Toronto and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment revealed details of the first phase of renovations, including new screens and broadcast infrastructure.

Officials showed off four new video boards at the corner of the stadium, self-service technology to reduce lines on the concessions concourse and new hospitality rooms.

The second phase, however, will be the most significant, with plans to add temporary new seating to the stadium.

Beginning in December, work will get underway to add 17,000 new seats to BMO Field, increasing its capacity to 45,000. The pitch will also be upgraded, alongside new dugouts at the edge of the pitch.

The upgrades come ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will see Toronto host six matches in a tournament spread out across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

BMO Field will also host five group stage games and a Round of 32 knockout game for a total of six World Cup fixtures. They will all be in the early stages of the competition.

Toronto will host games on the following days in 2026:

June 12

June 17

June 20

June 23

June 26

July 2

It won’t be clear until the official draw in December which nations will compete in Canada’s matches.

The host countries, however, automatically qualify for the competition, meaning the dates and locations for Canada, Mexico and the United States to play are set.

Canada will open their tournament at home at Toronto’s BMO Field on June 12. They will play their other two fixtures at Vancouver’s B.C. Place.

The stadium will be handed over to FIFA on May 12, 2026, once final testing and construction are complete.