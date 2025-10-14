Decision Calgary 2025: In conversation with mayoral candidates

On Oct. 20, Calgarians will head to the polls to elect the new city council, a slate of school trustees and a mayor.

As part of Global News Calgary’s coverage of the municipal election, we’ve reached out to the top candidates in the mayoral race to join us on Global News Morning to talk about themselves and their platform, and to share their favourite things about Calgary.

All five of the leading candidates have agreed to take part, and the segments will air live on Global News Morning and online over the course of the next three weeks.

Jeromy Farkas

The former Ward 11 councillor and mayoral runner-up in 2021 has spent the last four years working with Calgary’s non-profit sector while also undertaking a number of personal journeys, including hiking the Pacific Crest Trail to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area.

During his time as a councillor, Farkas was a police commissioner and pushed for financial responsibility and transparency at city hall. During his conversation with Global News’ Michael King, Farkas touched on his roots in the community of Dover and his plans for safety and housing in Calgary.

2:23 Decision Calgary 2025: In conversation with Jeromy Farkas

Sonya Sharp

The current councillor has decided to challenge for the mayor’s seat after four years representing Ward 1. Sharp also spent time in the city’s planning department before seeking a seat on city council. After her victory in 2021, she chaired the event centre committee that struck a deal to get a new arena built in Calgary. Sharp is the Communities First candidate for mayor.

During her conversation with King, Sharp talked about her Italian roots and how that impacts her coffee routine, the snacks that get her through the long council meetings and her priorities for Calgary.

2:46 Decision Calgary 2025: In conversation with Sonya Sharp

Jeff Davison

The former Ward 4 councillor is one of three candidates once again seeking the mayor’s chair, having finished third in the 2021 race. Following the previous municipal election, Davison went on to become the CEO of the Prostate Cancer Centre, helping to promote men’s health across Alberta.

While speaking on Global News Morning, Davison discussed growing up in southwest Calgary, the city’s long-term plans for development and the issues surrounding public safety.

2:49 Decision Calgary 2025: In conversation with Jeff Davison

Jyoti Gondek

Jyoti Gondek is the current mayor of Calgary and was the first woman in the city’s history to hold the office. She previously served as councillor for Ward 3, holds a PhD in urban sociology and worked with a number of private companies before turning to municipal politics.

In her morning show conversation, Gondek discussed the importance of Calgary’s public transportation, downtown safety and the low-income transit pass.

2:58 Decision Calgary 2025: In conversation with Jyoti Gondek

Brian Thiessen

Brian Thiessen is a Calgary lawyer who has focused on employment, labour, privacy and union issues. The former Calgary Police Commission chair has also served on the board of directors for the Calgary Police Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House of Alberta. Thiessen is the mayoral candidate for the Calgary Party.

In his conversation with Global News Morning, Thiessen discussed the importance of Calgary’s recreational facilities, public safety and his time as chair of the Calgary Police Commission.

2:40 Decision Calgary 2025: In conversation with Brian Thiessen