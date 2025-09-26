Simply Delicious Recipe: Greek style charred broccoli

Follow along with Susan Hay and Chef Mark McEwan, owner of McEwan Group, as he prepares a Greek style charred broccoli.
Ingredients
Medium head of broccoli trimmed, each floret should have a long-tapered stem
Flash and blanch the broccoli in salted water and refresh in ice water for 1 minute
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 roughly chopped charred red pepper – BBQ
2 scallions charred and roughly chopped – BBQ
3 oz olive oil
2 oz fresh lemon juice
1 tsp chopped fresh garlic
1 tsp dried Greek oregano
1/2 cup Greek olives
Pinch chili flakes
1/2 tsp Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper
Instructions
Place charred broccoli on small platter add feta on top. Place olive oil, lemon, garlic, chilli, oregano, Dijon, salt and pepper. Mix and taste for seasoning and acidity and adjust if required and lightly dress the broccoli. Add peppers and scallion to the top of the broccoli. Add the Feta. Add remaining dressing and serve.
