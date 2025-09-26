Menu

Trending Now

Features

Simply Delicious Recipe: Greek style charred broccoli

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted September 26, 2025 4:00 am
1 min read
Simply Delicious Recipe: Greek style charred broccoli
WATCH - Simply Delicious Recipe: Greek style charred broccoli
Follow along with Susan Hay and Chef Mark McEwan, owner of McEwan Group, as he prepares a Greek style charred broccoli.

Ingredients

Medium head of broccoli trimmed, each floret should have a long-tapered stem
Flash and blanch the broccoli in salted water and refresh in ice water for 1 minute
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 roughly chopped charred red pepper – BBQ
2 scallions charred and roughly chopped – BBQ
3 oz olive oil
2 oz fresh lemon juice
1 tsp chopped fresh garlic
1 tsp dried Greek oregano
1/2 cup Greek olives
Pinch chili flakes
1/2 tsp Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper

Instructions
Place charred broccoli on small platter add feta on top. Place olive oil, lemon, garlic, chilli, oregano, Dijon, salt and pepper. Mix and taste for seasoning and acidity and adjust if required and lightly dress the broccoli. Add peppers and scallion to the top of the broccoli. Add the Feta. Add remaining dressing and serve.

