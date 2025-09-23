SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Leafs G Joseph Woll on leave for personal reasons

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2025 10:46 am
1 min read
TORONTO – Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll has taken a leave of absence to attend to a personal family matter, the club announced Tuesday.

The Leafs didn’t provide any further details — including a timeline for his return — and asked for privacy.

The 27-year-old split the crease in Toronto last season with Anthony Stolarz, finishing with a 27-14-1 record to go along with a .909 save percentage, a 2.73 goals-against average and a shutout.

Click to play video: 'MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’'
MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’
Woll, who is from the St. Louis suburb of Dardenne Prairie, Mo., played in the second round of last spring’s playoffs after Stolarz was injured in the series-opener versus the Florida Panthers.

He finished with an .886 save percentage and a 3.56 GAA as Toronto lost in seven games to the eventual Stanley Cup champions. Selected with the No. 62 pick at the 2016 NHL draft, Woll’s regular-season record stands at 48-27-2 with a .910 save percentage, 2.74 GAA and a pair of shutouts.

The Leafs open the 2025-26 schedule Oct. 8 at home against the Montreal Canadiens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

