Leafs G Joseph Woll on leave for personal reasons

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll has taken a leave of absence to attend to a personal family matter, the club announced Tuesday.

The Leafs didn’t provide any further details — including a timeline for his return — and asked for privacy.

The 27-year-old split the crease in Toronto last season with Anthony Stolarz, finishing with a 27-14-1 record to go along with a .909 save percentage, a 2.73 goals-against average and a shutout.

Story continues below advertisement

Woll, who is from the St. Louis suburb of Dardenne Prairie, Mo., played in the second round of last spring’s playoffs after Stolarz was injured in the series-opener versus the Florida Panthers.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He finished with an .886 save percentage and a 3.56 GAA as Toronto lost in seven games to the eventual Stanley Cup champions. Selected with the No. 62 pick at the 2016 NHL draft, Woll’s regular-season record stands at 48-27-2 with a .910 save percentage, 2.74 GAA and a pair of shutouts.

The Leafs open the 2025-26 schedule Oct. 8 at home against the Montreal Canadiens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.